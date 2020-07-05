Barbara Holt

Barbara HoltBarbara Jean Smith Holt, was born Tuesday, April 28, 1936 in Phoenix AZ . All three of her children held her closely and whispered their love, prayers and gratitude while she drew her last breath peacefully Sunday morning, June 28, 2020. Except for the 16 months when she lived in Woomera, Australia with her husband and children, Albuquerque was home. She was a majorette in school and always had a full dance card (1954 graduate of Highland High School, 1958 Elementary Education graduate of UNM).After teaching a few years, she devoted the next years to her family as a homemaker and community volunteer. She married the love of her life, David Benjamin Holt, in 1963 and enjoyed over 38 years of marriage until his death in February 2002. Her mother Helen Rutledge Smith and her grandfather J.L. Rutledge also pre-deceased her. She also loved and lost many pets: Cinnamon (dog); Lucy (dog); Bird (canary); Squirt (dog, we think).She is survived by her treasured children, Barry Christopher Holt and his wife Tracy, Paul David Holt and his wife Andrea, Lynn Holt Russo and her husband Tony; four grandchildren, Rachel Marie Zepper and her husband Ethan, Rebekah Holt Venturi and her husband Kolya, Benjamin Anthony Russo, and Adam Joseph Russo; her brother, Donald Smith and his wife Barbara; plus numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and many lifelong friends at Central United Methodist Church.Barbara enjoyed working for United Way of Central New Mexico for several years, volunteering as a docent at the Rio Grande Zoo (favorite activity: introducing education animals to elementary children, snakes being her specialty); tutoring in the Albuquerque Reads program; cycling with the Albuquerque Senior Cyclists; cuddling newborns at local hospital NICU's, and cheering on the Lobo basketball teams. She loved music (playing drums and flute as a youth and resuming piano lessons at age 70), travel and literature. Her joy for life was on display through her broad smile and life motto: "This is the day that the Lord has made; Let us rejoice and be glad in it." Psalm 118:24.The family expresses heartfelt gratitude to the loving caregivers at Haven Care's Birch House. Those wishing to make contributions in her memory are invited to consider United Way of Central New Mexico or the Albuquerque Bio Park.A celebration of her beautiful life will be held this fall. Please visit our online guestbook for Barbara at