1/1
Barbara Holt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jean Smith Holt



Barbara Jean Smith Holt, passed away Sunday morning, June 28, 2020. She was 83 years old. She is survived by her treasured children: Barry Christopher Holt and his wife Tracy, Paul David Holt and his wife Andrea, Lynn Holt Russo and her husband Tony; four grandchildren: Rachel Marie Zepper and her husband Ethan, Rebekah Holt Venturi and her husband Kolya, Benjamin Anthony Russo, and Adam Joseph Russo; one great grandchild: Lydia Suzanne Zepper; her brother: Donald Smith and his wife Barbara plus numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

A Celebration of her beautiful life will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, 10:00

a.m. at Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 8600 Academy

Rd, Albuquerque, NM 87111 and via Zoom. Please contact a family member for Zoom access. Please visit our online guestbook for Barbara at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved