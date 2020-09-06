Barbara Holt

Barbara Jean Smith HoltBarbara Jean Smith Holt, passed away Sunday morning, June 28, 2020. She was 83 years old. She is survived by her treasured children: Barry Christopher Holt and his wife Tracy, Paul David Holt and his wife Andrea, Lynn Holt Russo and her husband Tony; four grandchildren: Rachel Marie Zepper and her husband Ethan, Rebekah Holt Venturi and her husband Kolya, Benjamin Anthony Russo, and Adam Joseph Russo; one great grandchild: Lydia Suzanne Zepper; her brother: Donald Smith and his wife Barbara plus numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.A Celebration of her beautiful life will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, 10:00a.m. at Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 8600 AcademyRd, Albuquerque, NM 87111 and via Zoom. Please contact a family member for Zoom access. Please visit our online guestbook for Barbara at