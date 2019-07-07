Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara J Wahlert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara J. (Allen) Wahlert







On Tuesday,



June 25, 2019,



Barbara Jean



Allen Wahlert



passed away at the age of 72. Barbara was born on February 24,



1947 in Dayton, Ohio to Robert and Clara (Bellamy) Allen. She married William J. Wahlert on September 24, 1965. They



raised one daughter, Beth.



Barbara spent 23 years as an Air Force wife; moving from base to base and supporting her husband as he rose in the ranks. When the family moved to Albuquerque in 1984, Barbara had the chance to follow her dream of becoming an educator. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from the University of New Mexico and went on to earn a Master's Degree from Grand Canyon University. Barbara had a true passion for education spending nearly 25 years in the classroom working with children



from kindergarten through middle school while imparting her



love of literature to all.



Barbara also loved to sing!



And while she sang in many different groups



over the years, her happiest



times were the 28 years she spent singing in the alto section of the Covenant Presbyterian Church



Choir.



She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Bill, her daughter Beth, son-in-law Erik and



beloved only grandchild, Courtney. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held on July 27, 2019 at 10:00 am at Covenant Presbyterian Church located at 9315 Candelaria NE in Albuquerque. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Donate Life America or the .



