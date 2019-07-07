Barbara J. (Allen) Wahlert
On Tuesday,
June 25, 2019,
Barbara Jean
Allen Wahlert
passed away at the age of 72. Barbara was born on February 24,
1947 in Dayton, Ohio to Robert and Clara (Bellamy) Allen. She married William J. Wahlert on September 24, 1965. They
raised one daughter, Beth.
Barbara spent 23 years as an Air Force wife; moving from base to base and supporting her husband as he rose in the ranks. When the family moved to Albuquerque in 1984, Barbara had the chance to follow her dream of becoming an educator. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from the University of New Mexico and went on to earn a Master's Degree from Grand Canyon University. Barbara had a true passion for education spending nearly 25 years in the classroom working with children
from kindergarten through middle school while imparting her
love of literature to all.
Barbara also loved to sing!
And while she sang in many different groups
over the years, her happiest
times were the 28 years she spent singing in the alto section of the Covenant Presbyterian Church
Choir.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Bill, her daughter Beth, son-in-law Erik and
beloved only grandchild, Courtney. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held on July 27, 2019 at 10:00 am at Covenant Presbyterian Church located at 9315 Candelaria NE in Albuquerque. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Donate Life America or the .
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 7, 2019