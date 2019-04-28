Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara J. Yeaman. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel 4310 Sara Road SE Rio Rancho , NM 87124 (505)-892-9920 Send Flowers Obituary

Yeaman has returned to her Heavenly Father, on April 18, 2019, peacefully reposed in her enduring faith and surrounded by her family. Barbara was a devoted wife, loving mother, beloved grandmother and great grandmother, and selfless friend to many. Her life was symbolic of faith, sacrifice, kindness and meaning. Barbara was born to loving parents Robert J. and Mary Ellen Banck on October 4, 1935 in Dubuque, Iowa. In 1949, as a freshman in high school, Barbara met who would become the love of her life, Donald L. Yeaman. On December 26, 1955, Barbara married Don at the Visitation Catholic Church, in Kansas City, Missouri. As Don was a member of the U.S. Air Force, Barbara and he were stationed in Washington, Missouri, New Mexico and California. In each of these states Barbara and Don welcomed a new child. Barbara was predeceased by Don, her husband of 57 years. She is survived by her sons Christopher G. Yeaman of Albuquerque, NM, Michael R. Yeaman and wife Pamela of Redondo Beach, CA; daughters Donna L. Dietz and husband Thomas, of Albuquerque, NM, and Michele D. Cates and husband Charles, of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren Laura D. Yeaman of Phoenix, AZ, Tamara E. Yeaman of Las Vegas, NV, Robert M. Dietz and wife Deidre of Denver, CO, Deanna L. Reuter and husband Mike, of Albuquerque, NM and Benjamin M. Cates, of Albuquerque; and great grandchildren Aiden O. and Abigail C. Dietz of Denver CO, Isaiah, Aisha and Derrick Dominguez of Las Vegas, NM, and Elizabeth L. and Jacob T. Reuter of Albuquerque, NM. Barbara is also survived by her Sister Mary Ann Miller and husband John H. Miller of Alamogordo, NM, and their children John G. and Robert R. Miller of Scottsdale, AZ and Las Cruces, NM, respectively and Susan A. Smith of Albuquerque, NM. Barbara was blessed to have an extended family of many loved ones and close friends.



Barbara and Don returned to New Mexico, residing in Albuquerque from 1972â€"1990, and ultimately in Rio Rancho, where they lived for the rest of their lives. Beyond her loving qualities as a dedicated wife and tender mother, Barbara enjoyed spending special time with friends. She loved to travel, venturing to the Vatican in attendance of a mass offered by Pope St. John Paul, II, and seeing much of Europe. With her dear friends she enjoyed playing cards, creating arts and crafts, social meals and enjoying her favorite slot machines. Barbara was actively involved in the Rio Rancho Women's Club, a member of the former Rio Rancho Country Club "Niners" golfers, and a most caring and reliable friend to neighborhood "eat out bunch" and crochet groups. Barbara devoted much of her time, energy and optimism to helping others. Her "Halos" program was dedicated to providing lovingly crocheted caps, "cocoons" and blankets for premature babies. She crafted and donated baby car seat blankets to the Rio Rancho Police Department, whose officers distributed them. She also participated in the St. Thomas Aquinas Bereavement



Group, aiding those facing the loss of loved ones. Beloved and devoted to the Virgin Mary, Barbara will truly be missed by all those fortunate to have known her. Services will be held on May 2, 2019 in the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, in Rio Rancho, NM. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will take place at 10:00 AM, with the funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 AM. Inurnment will be held at the Santa Fe National Cemetery, Santa Fe, NM at 1:30 PM following the Mass.



