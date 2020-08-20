Barbara Jean Barre Diewald







Barbara Jean Barre Diewald was born October 17, 1931 and passed away August 16, 2020 in Albuquerque NM. Her parents were Emile George Theodore Barre and Elfie Mae Bogart Barre. She was the youngest of four siblings, Geraldine Sager, George Barre, and Dorothy Kidd who have all proceeded her in passing.



She lived in Albuquerque her entire life and loved New Mexico. She graduated from Albuquerque High School and worked at Davis Five and Dime Store before going to work in the drapery department at JCPenney. She was an avid UNM Lobo's fan. She spoke so highly of her team you would think she was on the court playing basketball with them.



She met Gilbert Anthony Diewald, who proceeded her in death, through her niece Janette. They married on June 5, 1971. In addition to going to Lobos games, they both loved fishing and camping. Their son Gary was born in 1972. He was the youngest of Gil's children following Mae Owen, George Diewald, Gil Diewald and Pennie Troxel. To Barbara they were never stepchildren. They were all hers. She loved her family. They were the most precious thing to her.



Barbara is known within her family and community as a selfless example of service, charity and love. She was an active member of The Boy Scouts of America for over 30 years and received the Silver Beaver Award for her volunteer service. She was a member of the New Mexico Watercolor Society where she served as librarian for decades. Barbara was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings throughout the years.



Barbara loved animals, and her dogs were an important part of her life. Kaylee has been her companion the last 14 years, and there was Canyon, Mandy, Abby, Chantelle, and Cindy.



Barbara is survived by her children Mae Owen, George Diewald, Pennie Troxel and Gary and Elyse Diewald. Her grandchildren Bob Owen and Janice Connor, Danny and Joycelyn Owen, Jennifer and Danny Lowery, Andy and Cherilyn Diewald, Allen and Debra Diewald, Christie and Bill Conklin, Bradley and Rebecca Troxel, Jami, Gordon and Natalie, Caleb, and Andrew Diewald. Great grandchildren Mackenzie and Lauren Lowery, Jacob and Megan Diewald, Andrew Ricken, Josh and Sam Diewald, Alexis and Michael Eaton, Logan Conklin, Carolina and Camryn Troxel, and Elizabeth Reinke and Tommy Jones; and great-great grandchildren Hunter and Remington Eaton. She is also survived by her beloved sister in law Sherry Barre, nieces Janette Diewald, Carol and George Torres, Caryn Barre, Deenise Jones and Will Knappen, and Deeadra and Everett White. As well as numerous friends and family that loved and will miss her dearly. She will continue to shine in our lives through the lessons she taught by her loving example as her family remembers and honors her work here on the earth.



Funeral Services for Barbara will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4109 Eubank Blvd NE on Saturday, August 22, 2020 to be followed by internment at Sunset Memorial Park in Albuquerque, NM. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, attendance at the services will be restricted to family and a few friends by invitation only. If interested in attending the services virtually, please send inquiries to diewald4ever@gmail.com to receive a link to Zoom meeting.





