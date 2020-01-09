Barbara L. Aguilar
Barbara L. Aguilar, age 73, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 5, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was a lifelong resident of Bernalillo, NM.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Mable Slater; son, Christopher R. Aguilar; brothers, Ronnie Tucker, James Slater; sisters, Carmen Evanson, Joyce Peel.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Charles J. Aguilar; sons, Lawrence Aguilar and wife Wendy, Charles R. Aguilar and girlfriend Andrea; grandsons, Christopher and Anthony Aguilar; sister, Mary O'Brien; and many other relatives and friends. Barbara will be greatly missed by her loving family and by those whose lives she touched.
Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 301 Camino del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM, where a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Final viewing will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery. Honored to serve as Casket Bearers will be Martin Aguilar, Roberta Aguilar, Christopher Aguilar, Anthony Aguilar, John Phillips-Nieto, and Charles R. Aguilar.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 9, 2020