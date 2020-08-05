Barbara L. Stalheim
Barbara Loy Stalheim, age 91 died on July 11, 2020 in Napa, CA after a long struggle with dementia. She was born on August 5, 1928 to Elmer and Emma Loy in Omaha, NB. As her father was a USDA employee, the family moved around the western United States giving Barb a lifelong love of mountains. Shortly after her sister, Bev, was born, they lost their mother. A few years later, with a new stepmother, Iva, the family settled in Kalispell, MT. Barb attended and graduated from Concordia College in Morehead, MN where she met Clifton Stalheim. They were married on August 25, 1949 and moved to Rockford, IL. Clif taught school and Barb raised their four children. After all the kids were in school, Barb went to the University of Wisconsin, Madison to get a cytotechnology degree. She loved her career and pursued it for many years. After Clif retired from teaching, the couple moved to Albuquerque, NM where they made many good friends and Barb continued working as a cytotechnologist. She was active in church and served as a Stevens Minister. She also enjoyed sewing, being a University of New Mexico girls basketball booster, and spending time with friends. As an animal lover, she always had a beloved cat in the house. After Clif died in April 2011, the family moved Barb to Napa, CA so she would be closer to family. She lived at Aegis of Napa. She is survived by 4 children, Christine Leyba, Napa, CA; Janelle Adams, Beloit, WI; Adria Holbeck, Mill Valley, CA; and Daniel Stalheim, Janesville, WI. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Julie (Leyba) Sigourney, Lawrence, KS; Alexandria (Stalheim) Bradenburg, Janesville, WI; Matthew Holbeck, Sioux Falls, SD; Kassandra (Stalheim) Wilson, Janesville, WI; and Kayla Holbeck, Mill Valley,CA as well as 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Clif, and her sister, Beverly Ervin. Memorials can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.