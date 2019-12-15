Barbara Grimes Smith Lineback
Beloved daughter of the late Oscar F. Grimes. "Bebe" succumbed to COPD on Sept 23 at age 67, going to join her father and late sister, Lisa Grimes, in heaven.
Surviving family members include mother Jean W. Grimes, sister Suzanne Sullivan and brother William O. Grimes (Michelle), three adopted daughters, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was born in Annapolis, MD on March 7, 1952 and after graduating from Southern High School resided in Albuquerque, NM and Midland TX. Intelligent and quick witted, she used these attributes to write a humorous family column in the Midland Telegraph-Reporter newspaper. In her position at University of New Mexico's Dept of Psychiatry as Education Coordinator, she developed her writing skill to later author a guide booklet for newly adopted children. This booklet is now a model used by Social Services in Midland.
Her ashes were returned to the family farm in Davidsonville, MD.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 15, 2019