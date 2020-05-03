Barbara MartinBarbara A. Martin, born June 5, 1935 in Westminster, Massachusetts, to Axel A. "Pete" Soderman and Helen S. Soderman, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Houston, Texas. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carole L. Ysacoff. Barbara is survived by her two sons, Brad A. Barnds of Houston, Texas and Martin J. Barnds of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and her two nephews, Kirk D. Hardcastle of Port Orchard, Washington and Jeffrey M. Hardcastle of Bend, Oregon, her favorite cousin, Larry La Brack of San Diego, California and her goddaughter, Krista Kallio, of Seabrook, New Hamphire.Barbara was a loving mother of two boys. She lived an active life residing in California, Alaska, Hawaii and New Mexico. She was a successful realtor for many years in Ventura, California and a founding member of the Dana Point Historical Society, often raising funds and spearheading various historical society events. She was active in her church and volunteered as a church librarian. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. She spent her final days in a Houston retirement community close to her eldest son.A special thanks goes out to all her caregivers at The Abbey at Westminster in Houston, Texas and all the nurses, medical technicians and social workers that supported and cared for her in her final days.To leave a condolence for the family and to see more about her life, please visit