Barbara Martin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Martin



Barbara A. Martin, born June 5, 1935 in Westminster, Massachusetts, to Axel A. "Pete" Soderman and Helen S. Soderman, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Houston, Texas. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carole L. Ysacoff. Barbara is survived by her two sons, Brad A. Barnds of Houston, Texas and Martin J. Barnds of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and her two nephews, Kirk D. Hardcastle of Port Orchard, Washington and Jeffrey M. Hardcastle of Bend, Oregon, her favorite cousin, Larry La Brack of San Diego, California and her goddaughter, Krista Kallio, of Seabrook, New Hamphire.

Barbara was a loving mother of two boys. She lived an active life residing in California, Alaska, Hawaii and New Mexico. She was a successful realtor for many years in Ventura, California and a founding member of the Dana Point Historical Society, often raising funds and spearheading various historical society events. She was active in her church and volunteered as a church librarian. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. She spent her final days in a Houston retirement community close to her eldest son.

A special thanks goes out to all her caregivers at The Abbey at Westminster in Houston, Texas and all the nurses, medical technicians and social workers that supported and cared for her in her final days.

To leave a condolence for the family and to see more about her life, please visit

josephjearthman.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. Earthman Generations Funeral Home
234 Westcott Street
Houston, TX 77007
713.802.0000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved