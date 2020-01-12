Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara McIlhaney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara McIlhaney







Barbara McIlhaney passed away at age 89 on August 2, 2019 in Seal Beach, CA.



Barbara was born in Albuquerque on May 28, 1930. During her life she ran her own business, taught piano lessons, entertained and accompanied singers and musicians on piano. She also worked for the U.S. Census Bureau and was a real estate agent. She studied music pedagogy at the University of New Mexico.



Barbara was a talented pianist and could play most anything from classical to popular music from the 20s through the 60s. In the 50s and 60s she was part of a dance combo called the Continentals playing at supper clubs and lounges in Albuquerque and Cloudcroft. In later years she had many friends and fans through her involvement in music at Leisure World in Seal Beach, CA. She played in several big band and singalong groups, accompanied singers at events and entertained guests at private parties.



Barbara was an avid reader and considered her books her friends. She had an extensive collection of biographies and rare books about New Mexico. She was very interested in nutrition and health and she also loved to travel, especially by train.



Barbara was preceded in death by her parents George and Elizabeth McIlhaney. She raised 3 children Camille Cornell (Jeff), Phillip Coulloudon (Cyndi) and Lileen Coulloudon (Jeremy). She also had 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings Bill (Linda), Sam (Pat), Wanda Gardner (Paul), Bonnie Cifala (Michael) and Elizabeth. Bud Coulloudon, her former husband and father of her 3 children, and Harry Rouckus, her former husband and good friend, both passed away in December 2019.



Barbara McIlhaneyBarbara McIlhaney passed away at age 89 on August 2, 2019 in Seal Beach, CA.Barbara was born in Albuquerque on May 28, 1930. During her life she ran her own business, taught piano lessons, entertained and accompanied singers and musicians on piano. She also worked for the U.S. Census Bureau and was a real estate agent. She studied music pedagogy at the University of New Mexico.Barbara was a talented pianist and could play most anything from classical to popular music from the 20s through the 60s. In the 50s and 60s she was part of a dance combo called the Continentals playing at supper clubs and lounges in Albuquerque and Cloudcroft. In later years she had many friends and fans through her involvement in music at Leisure World in Seal Beach, CA. She played in several big band and singalong groups, accompanied singers at events and entertained guests at private parties.Barbara was an avid reader and considered her books her friends. She had an extensive collection of biographies and rare books about New Mexico. She was very interested in nutrition and health and she also loved to travel, especially by train.Barbara was preceded in death by her parents George and Elizabeth McIlhaney. She raised 3 children Camille Cornell (Jeff), Phillip Coulloudon (Cyndi) and Lileen Coulloudon (Jeremy). She also had 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings Bill (Linda), Sam (Pat), Wanda Gardner (Paul), Bonnie Cifala (Michael) and Elizabeth. Bud Coulloudon, her former husband and father of her 3 children, and Harry Rouckus, her former husband and good friend, both passed away in December 2019. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close