Barbara Noonan Riley
Barbara Noonan Riley
passed away on Thurs. Mar. 7, 2019 at her home in the North Valley of Albuquerque, NM after a long fight with a brain tumor. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Barbara was born in Buffalo, NY on Feb. 25,1948 to Donald J. Noonan and Muriel Sullivan Noonan. She grew up in the village of Hamburg NY with her three sisters Judy, Pat, and Donna. She attended SUNY Oswego and earned a Bachelor's degree in Social Work. Post-Graduation, she moved to AZ to live and work on the Navajo Reservation as a librarian.
She moved to Albuquerque to start a family, where it became her lifelong home. Her sons, Jess and Ben Popp were joined by two step-brothers Todd and Tim Riley in her marriage to Stuart Riley where they became a large mixed family.
Barbara is survived by her four sons Jess Popp, Ben Popp, Tim Riley and Todd Riley, as well as her four Grandchildren, Pawat Popp, Avery Gleeson,
Clara Riley, and Graham
Riley, and her husband Stuart "Terry" Riley. She
is also survived by her
sisters Judy Was, Pat
Cumming, and Donna
Allen.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 31, 2019