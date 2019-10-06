Barbara Katherine Robertson
Barbara Katherine Robertson made her transition to Heaven on September 20, 2019. She was born on November 26, 1937 to late parents Michael and Regina (Ratajczak) Rogowski in Warren, Michigan. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Donald. Barbara is survived by her siblings: Loretta, Greta (Nick), Joe (Kris), John (Joann) and Mike (Barbara) as well as by her children: Tom, Karen (Charles Schroeder), and Quinn (Raine) along with six grandchildren: Victoria, Evan, William, Sophie, Nolan and Ethan. During Barbara's lifetime, outside of being the most loving wife and best mother in the world, she worked for General Motors in Detroit and after moving to Albuquerque, she worked for Baillo's, and later for United Blood Services retiring at the age of 79 after 19 years of service. She enjoyed many activities including golfing, camping, horseracing, being an artist and amazing cook and baker. Barbara will be remembered for her unique energy which everyone whom she met gravitated towards. She was genuinely the most kind, loving, and generous person to everyone she had touched in her special lifetime. Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 6, 2019