Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Sanchez. View Sign Service Information Church of the Risen Savior 7701 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87109 Rosary 7:00 PM Church of the Risen Savior 7701 Wyoming Blvd. NE View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM Church of the Risen Savior 7701 Wyoming Blvd. NE. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara O. (Silva) Sanchez







Barbara O. (Silva) Sanchez was called to join our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, surrounded by her children and husband. She was born Sunday, September 3, 1939, to Fred and Dolores Otero, who preceded her in death. Her only sibling, Tony Otero, passed away on January 18, 2019.



Barbara was raised in downtown Albuquerque. She attended St. Vincent's Academy (grades 1-12), graduating as class valedictorian in 1956. She graduated Cum Laude from College of St. Joseph's on the Rio Grande (Albuquerque) receiving a Bachelors of Arts in Music.



While attending college, she met James (Naimito) Silva Jr. of Bernalillo, NM, and they married in 1962, raised four children, and were married until his death on November 21, 1990.



She was an accomplished pianist, organist and vocalist, and played guitar. Passionate for music of every genre, she passed on to her children the gift of music appreciation and musicianship.



She began her teaching career at Bernalillo Public Schools as the Choral Director. Barbara obtained her Masters of Education/Language Arts Curriculum at University of NM. Barbara worked for Albuquerque Public Schools for 32 years, teaching at Truman Middle School (Chorus), West Mesa High School (Chorus), Taft Middle School (Language Arts), and Desert Ridge Middle School (Language Arts). Teaching music to children brought Barbara many years of joy and great memories.



In her early adult years, she was a member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, serving as Choir Director and Eucharistic Minister. She was also a Choir Director and Carmelita at Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. She led choirs for both churches for over 20 years.



She was a devout Catholic and spiritual person and was faithful in sharing God's unconditional love and genuinely cared for everyone she met. Barbara was active in Crusillo and adult Catholic Learning Liturgy. She wrote and published an English and Spanish Catholic Mass, which is still part of the music liturgy for the Archdiocese of Santa Fe.



In 1995, Barbara met and married J. Edward (Ed) SÃ¡nchez. Ed became father and grandfather to the Silva family. For over 22 years, Barbara and Ed worked at the NM State Fair in the Creative Arts Building. Barbara herself received many first-place ribbons for her porcelain doll collection, which she had since childhood. She was an avid sports fan, following all her grandchildren's sporting events and cheering on her favorite sports teams as if she was in the game herself.



Barbara, later affectionately referred to as Barb, is survived by her husband, Ed; daughter, Jamie Silva-Steele (Ernie Steele); sons, James (Jim), A. Silva (Angela), John V. Silva (Denise), and Joseph A. Silva. In addition, Barb is survived by her stepchildren, Gordon SÃ¡nchez (Claudia), Gina Feinauer (Pat), and John SÃ¡nchez (Dawn). She leaves behind her grandchildren, Jessica Smith (Courtney), Brian Chavez, Jake Silva (Lexi), Zach Silva, Marcus Steele, Anthony James Silva, Hyder Silva, Cara Sanchez, Cassidy Sanchez; great-granddaughters, Briella Smith and Jax Silva; as well as great-grandson, Oliver Sanchez.



She is survived by sisters-in-law, Gail Otero, Darlene Sullivan, Rose Silva, Antoinette Silva, Linda Allison, Laura Wenger (Jim), Selma Tomich (John), and Pauline Carolin. She also leaves behind many cousins, nephews and nieces, as well as many close friends who she held near to her heart.



She was a parishioner of Church of the Risen Savior for over 25 years, and up until last year, she played organ at Tuesday Mass. She was passionate about being a part of the Sojourners Woman's Prayer group.



She was currently living at MorningStar Senior Assisted Living surrounded by exceptional care and a loving community of seniors and staff. A special thank you to Shellie Simms and the entire staff for the care and genuine love they provided to Barb. In her final weeks, she was under the care of Kindred Hospice. Thank you to the staff and providers. In addition, a special thank you to the staff and providers at UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center (SRMC) and UNM Hospital.



Barbara had many special devotions to the needy and to children. Family requests donations be made in her name to UNM Children's Choir, who's Mission is to provide a vehicle for any interested child to pursue an extraordinary choral music experience, regardless of the child's musical background or socio-economic circumstances



Pallbearers will be Barb's grandsons: Brian Chavez, Jake Silva, Zach Silva, Marcus Steele, Anthony Silva and Courtney Smith. Honorary Pallbearer is Hyder Silva.



A Rosary will take place on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 7:00 p.m., and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Both will take place at Church of the Risen Savior, 7701 Wyoming Blvd. NE. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. A reception will follow at Church of the Risen Savior Parish Hall.



Please visit our online guestbook for Barbara at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Barbara O. (Silva) SanchezBarbara O. (Silva) Sanchez was called to join our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, surrounded by her children and husband. She was born Sunday, September 3, 1939, to Fred and Dolores Otero, who preceded her in death. Her only sibling, Tony Otero, passed away on January 18, 2019.Barbara was raised in downtown Albuquerque. She attended St. Vincent's Academy (grades 1-12), graduating as class valedictorian in 1956. She graduated Cum Laude from College of St. Joseph's on the Rio Grande (Albuquerque) receiving a Bachelors of Arts in Music.While attending college, she met James (Naimito) Silva Jr. of Bernalillo, NM, and they married in 1962, raised four children, and were married until his death on November 21, 1990.She was an accomplished pianist, organist and vocalist, and played guitar. Passionate for music of every genre, she passed on to her children the gift of music appreciation and musicianship.She began her teaching career at Bernalillo Public Schools as the Choral Director. Barbara obtained her Masters of Education/Language Arts Curriculum at University of NM. Barbara worked for Albuquerque Public Schools for 32 years, teaching at Truman Middle School (Chorus), West Mesa High School (Chorus), Taft Middle School (Language Arts), and Desert Ridge Middle School (Language Arts). Teaching music to children brought Barbara many years of joy and great memories.In her early adult years, she was a member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, serving as Choir Director and Eucharistic Minister. She was also a Choir Director and Carmelita at Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. She led choirs for both churches for over 20 years.She was a devout Catholic and spiritual person and was faithful in sharing God's unconditional love and genuinely cared for everyone she met. Barbara was active in Crusillo and adult Catholic Learning Liturgy. She wrote and published an English and Spanish Catholic Mass, which is still part of the music liturgy for the Archdiocese of Santa Fe.In 1995, Barbara met and married J. Edward (Ed) SÃ¡nchez. Ed became father and grandfather to the Silva family. For over 22 years, Barbara and Ed worked at the NM State Fair in the Creative Arts Building. Barbara herself received many first-place ribbons for her porcelain doll collection, which she had since childhood. She was an avid sports fan, following all her grandchildren's sporting events and cheering on her favorite sports teams as if she was in the game herself.Barbara, later affectionately referred to as Barb, is survived by her husband, Ed; daughter, Jamie Silva-Steele (Ernie Steele); sons, James (Jim), A. Silva (Angela), John V. Silva (Denise), and Joseph A. Silva. In addition, Barb is survived by her stepchildren, Gordon SÃ¡nchez (Claudia), Gina Feinauer (Pat), and John SÃ¡nchez (Dawn). She leaves behind her grandchildren, Jessica Smith (Courtney), Brian Chavez, Jake Silva (Lexi), Zach Silva, Marcus Steele, Anthony James Silva, Hyder Silva, Cara Sanchez, Cassidy Sanchez; great-granddaughters, Briella Smith and Jax Silva; as well as great-grandson, Oliver Sanchez.She is survived by sisters-in-law, Gail Otero, Darlene Sullivan, Rose Silva, Antoinette Silva, Linda Allison, Laura Wenger (Jim), Selma Tomich (John), and Pauline Carolin. She also leaves behind many cousins, nephews and nieces, as well as many close friends who she held near to her heart.She was a parishioner of Church of the Risen Savior for over 25 years, and up until last year, she played organ at Tuesday Mass. She was passionate about being a part of the Sojourners Woman's Prayer group.She was currently living at MorningStar Senior Assisted Living surrounded by exceptional care and a loving community of seniors and staff. A special thank you to Shellie Simms and the entire staff for the care and genuine love they provided to Barb. In her final weeks, she was under the care of Kindred Hospice. Thank you to the staff and providers. In addition, a special thank you to the staff and providers at UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center (SRMC) and UNM Hospital.Barbara had many special devotions to the needy and to children. Family requests donations be made in her name to UNM Children's Choir, who's Mission is to provide a vehicle for any interested child to pursue an extraordinary choral music experience, regardless of the child's musical background or socio-economic circumstances https://www.unmfund.org/fund/childrens-chorus/ Pallbearers will be Barb's grandsons: Brian Chavez, Jake Silva, Zach Silva, Marcus Steele, Anthony Silva and Courtney Smith. Honorary Pallbearer is Hyder Silva.A Rosary will take place on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 7:00 p.m., and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Both will take place at Church of the Risen Savior, 7701 Wyoming Blvd. NE. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. A reception will follow at Church of the Risen Savior Parish Hall.Please visit our online guestbook for Barbara at Published in Albuquerque Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close