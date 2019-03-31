Barbara Staub Freeland
Barbara Staub
Freeland, 86,
passed away
March 24 in
Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Born in Summit, New Jersey, Barbara lived much of her life in Maryland and
Washington,
D.C., before
relocating to New Mexico in 1988. She was a prolific artist throughout most of her life, focusing primarily on acrylic and oil painting. Barbara was an avid reader with a love for ancient history and science. While the ocean occupied a special place in her heart, she saw her move to the Southwest as an opportunity to become a student of geology. She had a boundless curiosity and love for the world. She honored life by filling it with color, pouring it generously into her beautiful paintings, her joyful garden and into the grateful
hearts of the many who loved her. Above all, she was devoted to her family, and leaves behind a
daughter and two sons,
grandchildren and great-
grandchildren. Thanks,
Mom, for your constant and continuing inspiration and love.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 31, 2019