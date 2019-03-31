Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Staub Freeland. View Sign

Barbara Staub FreelandBarbara StaubFreeland, 86,passed awayMarch 24 inAlbuquerque, New Mexico.Born in Summit, New Jersey, Barbara lived much of her life in Maryland andWashington,D.C., beforerelocating to New Mexico in 1988. She was a prolific artist throughout most of her life, focusing primarily on acrylic and oil painting. Barbara was an avid reader with a love for ancient history and science. While the ocean occupied a special place in her heart, she saw her move to the Southwest as an opportunity to become a student of geology. She had a boundless curiosity and love for the world. She honored life by filling it with color, pouring it generously into her beautiful paintings, her joyful garden and into the gratefulhearts of the many who loved her. Above all, she was devoted to her family, and leaves behind adaughter and two sons,grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Thanks,Mom, for your constant and continuing inspiration and love. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 31, 2019

