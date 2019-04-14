Barbara Sue Albin

Barbara Sue Albin



Barbara Sue

Albin, 68, passed away April 8,

2019 with her

family by her

side.

She was born June 19, 1950, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Barbara graduated

from Manzano

High School in 1968 and attended the University of New Mexico where she received her BA in 1972 and then a JD in 1977.

Barbara started practice as a prosecutor, then did civil litigation and later in her career was a hearing officer. Her life was full with hiking, RV trips,

spending time with family and friends, playing darts, and taking her dog for a walk in the

Bosque.

Barbara is survived by her Sister Carol Petersen and her nephew Sean Minter; her stepchildren Luke Gutierrez

and Becky

Welch; and

cousins the Walz boys, Fred, Don and David. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Guy Hardy and Rosemarie Welsh and her older sister Liz Minter. She also leaves behind many cherished grandchildren,

nieces, nephews, cousins

and friends.

A memorial service was held in her honor on April 12th.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
