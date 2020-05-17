Barbara Sue Rosen
Barbara Sue Rosen of Albuquerque, NM, passed away April 5, 2020. She was 74 years young.
A retired research librarian with UNM, Barbara attended Skidmore College. She is survived by her loving husband Bob Rosen and step-children Dylan and Carissa. She is also survived by her devoted sister Denise Rosen Trager and brother-in-law Alan Trager, three nephews and two grand-nieces. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by her loving first cousins and their children and by numerous friends and colleagues. Babs is predeceased by her parents Ruth Rosenberg and Jules Rosen of Ellenville, NY, and her loving aunts Lucille, Sylvia, Rose and Lillian.
Barbara was born in Ellenville, NY in 1945 and graduated from Ellenville High School in 1963. A few years after graduating Skidmore College, Barbara went to the Woodstock Folk Festival and then moved to New Mexico. Her lifelong energy, beauty, style, intellect and optimism were a marvel to those who knew her. Barbara's heart and home were always open to people in need. She surely made this troubled world a little bit better by her presence, and with her passing goes a great woman and my best friend. Burial service took place at the Ezrath Israel Cemetery in Napanoch, NY. A memorial service will take place in Ellenville on a date to be announced. Anybody wishing to make a donation in Barbara's memory, please contact Outpost Productions at outpostspace.org or
505-268-0044.
Barbara Sue Rosen of Albuquerque, NM, passed away April 5, 2020. She was 74 years young.
A retired research librarian with UNM, Barbara attended Skidmore College. She is survived by her loving husband Bob Rosen and step-children Dylan and Carissa. She is also survived by her devoted sister Denise Rosen Trager and brother-in-law Alan Trager, three nephews and two grand-nieces. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by her loving first cousins and their children and by numerous friends and colleagues. Babs is predeceased by her parents Ruth Rosenberg and Jules Rosen of Ellenville, NY, and her loving aunts Lucille, Sylvia, Rose and Lillian.
Barbara was born in Ellenville, NY in 1945 and graduated from Ellenville High School in 1963. A few years after graduating Skidmore College, Barbara went to the Woodstock Folk Festival and then moved to New Mexico. Her lifelong energy, beauty, style, intellect and optimism were a marvel to those who knew her. Barbara's heart and home were always open to people in need. She surely made this troubled world a little bit better by her presence, and with her passing goes a great woman and my best friend. Burial service took place at the Ezrath Israel Cemetery in Napanoch, NY. A memorial service will take place in Ellenville on a date to be announced. Anybody wishing to make a donation in Barbara's memory, please contact Outpost Productions at outpostspace.org or
505-268-0044.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 17, 2020.