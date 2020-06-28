Barbara Walton
Barbara Walton, 97, beloved mother and grandmother was called to her eternal resting place on Thursday, June 18, 2020. There will be no services at this time. Please visit our online guestbook for Barbara at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.