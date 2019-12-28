Barry Jospeh Foucault

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry Jospeh Foucault.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Barry Joseph Foucault



Barry Joseph Foucault, age 60, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Melanie. Barry was a hard-working man who took pride in his education and his work in science and engineering. Some of his hobbies included, hiking, woodworking and building model rockets. Barry was a loving father and friend who will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life service will be held, Monday December 30, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming, with a reception to follow. Please visit our online guestbook for Barry at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.