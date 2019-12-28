Barry Joseph Foucault
Barry Joseph Foucault, age 60, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Melanie. Barry was a hard-working man who took pride in his education and his work in science and engineering. Some of his hobbies included, hiking, woodworking and building model rockets. Barry was a loving father and friend who will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life service will be held, Monday December 30, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming, with a reception to follow. Please visit our online guestbook for Barry at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 28, 2019