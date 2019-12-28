Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Services
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
View Map
Barry Jospeh Foucault

Barry Jospeh Foucault Obituary
Barry Joseph Foucault



Barry Joseph Foucault, age 60, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Melanie. Barry was a hard-working man who took pride in his education and his work in science and engineering. Some of his hobbies included, hiking, woodworking and building model rockets. Barry was a loving father and friend who will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life service will be held, Monday December 30, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH – Wyoming, with a reception to follow.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 28, 2019
