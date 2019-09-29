Barry Phillips
Barry Phillips,
age 73, of Logan, NM passed away on September 8th, 2019. After a lengthy battle
with cancer as a result of Agent Orange. He died at his home with family by his side. He was born December 5th,
1945 in Beaufort, SC then lived in WI until coming to Albuquerque in 1959. Barry is preceded in death by his parents and younger brother Brian.
He graduated from Manzano H.S. in 1964 where he played baseball. After graduated joined the U.S. Navy and proudly served four years on the USS Douglas H. Fox during the Vietnam conflict.
Barry was an avid sportsman who loved the mountains, hunting, fishing and camping and after moving to Logan, spent many days out on the Ute Lake bass &
walleye fishing
which became his passion, sharing
time with his
brothers and
friends. He was fortunate to have developed special friendships which made his time in Logan "something he cherished".
He is survived by his wife Angela, sons; Kevin of Tijeras, Michael (Jessica) of WI. Nancy Phillips (mother of Kevin and Michael), stepdaughter; Tyler of Tijeras, her two children; McKenna and Liam. Siblings; Howie and Dale (Ticia) of Albuquerque and Joyce of Northampton, PA. Grandsons; Cole, Dawson, Conner, Brycen. Nephews; Duane, Brock, Jacob,
Steven and great-niece
Kaitlyn.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 29, 2019