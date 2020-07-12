Bartlett R. Gilbert
Bart Gilbert, age 82, passed away peacefully at his home in Richmond, VA on Tuesday, June 30. Bart was born to Roy and Agnes Gilbert in Manilla in the Philippine Islands on August 17, 1937, and returned to the United States at the outbreak of World War II with his mother and two sisters. He grew up in Albuquerque, NM, where he spent his childhood and attended the University of New Mexico. While at UNM, he met and married his wife and best friend of 59 years, Johanna Boose. Together they built a life and raised their two daughters in Albuquerque. In retirement, he and Johanna moved to Richmond, VA, where he got to spend time with his grandchildren, attend classes at the historical society, visit the beach, enjoy international sandcastle competitions, and assist in dog rescue transports. He will always be remembered for his love for his family, his love of building things (from forts and playhouses when his daughters were young to many custom homes throughout the state), animals (particularly his beloved dogs), building and flying radio control model airplanes, traveling, the Frontier Restaurant, and vanilla ice cream. He was a friend to all he met.
Bart is survived by his wife, Johanna Gilbert; his two daughters, Shannon Gilbert and Kendra Gilbert Weindling; his son-in-law, Michael Weindling, his grandchildren, Stephen Weindling and Jessica Gasvoda; Jessica's husband, Michael Gasvoda; and his two sisters Jocelyn Fuller and Jane Graham.
Due to travel difficulties and limited ability to gather in groups because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a service will not be held at this time. Please visit https://www.forevermissed.com/bartlett-roy-gilbert/about
to remember his life and to add your memories of Bart.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask that memorial contributions in Bart's honor be made to to C.A.R.E (Capitol Area Rescue Effort) of Richmond, VA (https://www.carerva.com/
) or to Animal Humane New Mexico
(animalhumanenm.org
) or to the charity of your choice
.