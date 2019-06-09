Barton Brooks
Barton Brooks,
age 61, went
home with the Lord Monday,
June 3, 2019. Bart is free from
many years of pain from rheumatoid arthritis. We celebrate
Bart's life. He was a Christian and longtime
member of
Netherwood Park Church of Christ. He graduated UNM as valedictorian.
Bart worked at Sandia National Labs in accounting, where he was known as the "Tax Man." While able, Bart enjoyed time and travel with family, riding his dirt bike, target practice, travel to Nascar events with brother Bob, and Rolling Stones and other concerts with friends. Bart was strong, courageous and unique with a wonderful sense of humor. He is loved and deeply missed. We look forward to seeing him again at home in heaven with dad, Bob; mom, Betty;
brother, Bob; and uncle, Don.
Bart is survived by his sister, Beth and her
husband, Bill;
dearest friend, Tylitha and her husband, Terry; Aunt Rose; Uncle Carl and his wife, Aunt Mary Jane. We are thankful to Bart's next-door neighbors for their love and support for him through the years. At Bart's request, no service is planned. Donations in his honor may be made to Albuquerque Christian Children's Home. Please visit our online guestbook for Bart at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 9, 2019