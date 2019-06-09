Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barton Brooks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barton Brooks







Barton Brooks,



age 61, went



home with the Lord Monday,



June 3, 2019. Bart is free from



many years of pain from rheumatoid arthritis. We celebrate



Bart's life. He was a Christian and longtime



member of



Netherwood Park Church of Christ. He graduated UNM as valedictorian.



Bart worked at Sandia National Labs in accounting, where he was known as the "Tax Man." While able, Bart enjoyed time and travel with family, riding his dirt bike, target practice, travel to Nascar events with brother Bob, and Rolling Stones and other concerts with friends. Bart was strong, courageous and unique with a wonderful sense of humor. He is loved and deeply missed. We look forward to seeing him again at home in heaven with dad, Bob; mom, Betty;



brother, Bob; and uncle, Don.



Bart is survived by his sister, Beth and her



husband, Bill;



dearest friend, Tylitha and her husband, Terry; Aunt Rose; Uncle Carl and his wife, Aunt Mary Jane. We are thankful to Bart's next-door neighbors for their love and support for him through the years. At Bart's request, no service is planned. Donations in his honor may be made to Albuquerque Christian Children's Home. Please visit our online guestbook for Bart at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



