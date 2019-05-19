Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice E. Gutierrez. View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering 8:30 AM Our Lady of Assumption Church Service 11:00 AM Our Lady of Assumption Church Send Flowers Obituary

Beatrice E. Gutierrez







Beatrice E.



Gutierrez (October 23, 1918 - November 26, 2018). Beatrice lived to be 100 years old and 33 days. She was born on the Bell Ranch near Tucumcari in southeastern New Mexico in 1918. She was the daughter of



Benito (Papanito) and Manuelita (Mamalita) Encinas. She had 15 brothers and sisters. She was the youngest girl and had two younger brothers. She was the last living child in her family. Beatrice was married to Octaviano



Gutierrez for 68 years until he passed in 2005. She was preceded in death by her husband, all her three children (Esther G. Pare, Dennis Gutierrez, and Landy Gutierrez). and one great grandchild (Robin (Burton) Martinez). She has four grandchildren (Lea (Pare) Willingham, Landre Gutierrez, Orlando Gutierrez, and Lita



(Gutierrez) Saiz) and 15 great-grandchildren



(Brooke Willingham,



Alex Willingham, Ellena Willingham, Austyn



Willingham, Daniella Gutierrez, Mena Burton, Orlando Gutierrez, Orion Gutierrez, Deedra Gutierrez, Demetria Gutierrez, Valerie (Saiz) Yocham, Victoria Saiz,



Seth Saiz and Vanessa Saiz)! Beatrice grew up and lived most of her life in Las Vegas, New Mexico. She briefly attended Highland's University after graduating from Las Vegas High School. She worked for the Court House and the School district until she retired in the 1970s. In the last few years of her life, she lived with her granddaughter and family in Austin, Texas, and then moved to Las Vegas, Nevada.



Church Services will be held for Beatrice at Albuquerque at Our Lady of Assumption Church on Friday, May 31 at 11am. A Family Gathering will be held from 8:30am - 10, prior to the service. Please contact immediate family for details on the gathering.



