Beatrice Griego Rivera







Beatrice Griego Rivera also known as Auntie Bobby or friend Bea, 89, a native of Albuquerque, passed away peacefully at her home in Croom, Maryland on Friday, September 18, 2020. Beatrice was born in on March 3, 1931, to Demetrio and Guadalupe Griego. She was one of 10 siblings and leaves behind her loving and remaining sister Angelina "Jello" Jimenez of McAllen, Texas.



Beatrice graduated from Albuquerque High School in 1948, attended the Albuquerque Business College, and later worked as a telephone operator for the "Bell" system until 1956. Beatrice married her "next door" neighbor with whom she had known since the age of one. Beatrice built and co-owned Rivera Masonry with her husband Carpio Rivera where they contributed to the structural landscape and history of New Mexico. After Carpio's death in 2006, Beatrice rotated time living with many of her children and eventually settled in Upper Marlboro, MD with her youngest son John and his wife Maria. She was blessed with 24/7 care and a view of a beautiful farm surrounded by many of God's creatures.



She was an avid reader and known to read three books at a time. She often provided words of wisdom, many of which resulted in memorable "mom" quotes. With over 60 nephews and nieces, she always found time for sharing a meal and fond memories of all of their parents. She detailed over 60 years of her life and all of her relationships in volumes of journals. Beatrice leaves behind so many friends and relatives who loved and admired her and she will be missed but never forgotten.



Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband, Carpio Rivera and survived by her sons and daughters, Paul M. Rivera and life partner Diana E. Francois, James L. Rivera and wife Chong Un (Une) Rivera, Thomas A. Rivera and spouse Susan Rivera, and John D. Rivera and spouse Maria Rivera, Carolyn L. Rivera, A. Jerriene Kaufman and spouse Mike Kaufman, Aimee Rivera-Williams and spouse Jeff Williams. Her 13 grandchildren, Samantha Rivera, Paula Rivera, Joshua Costanza, Ryan Costanza, Daniel Costanza, Raymond Rivera, Matthew Rivera, Vanessa Rivera, Mandy Nashu Mascarenas, Devin Cordova Alexandria Cordova, Nicholas Kaufman, Darrian Silva and Jerroyd Silva hold a plethora of memories from their time with her.



She is survived by 12 great grandchildren: Micah Costanza, Clayton Costanza, Mateo Rivera, Gregory Rivera, Kalden Rivera, Emri Rivera, Aiden Mascarenas, Teya Mascarenas, Kataleia Silva-Langston, Ezra Silva-Langston, Sariah Silva, Aviana Silva. Rufus, her beagle buddy, misses her.



A memorial service is planned in the future to manage family travel arrangements and COVID regulations for the State of New Mexico. Friends and family are welcome to send condolences and memories to the group email beatricegr1508@gmail.com.





