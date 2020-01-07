Beatrice Lucille Rogers

Beatrice Lucille Parrott Rogers



Beatrice Lucille Parrott Rogers, age 97, was born September 7, 1922, and went to be with her heavenly Father on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

She was a member of the Netherwood Park Church of Christ.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; and her husband of 73 years, Bill Rogers. She is survived by her daughters, Lou Martindale and Linda Rogers; son, Richard Rogers; grandchildren, Michelle Higgs, Laura (Mike) Antley, Timothy (Jenny) Rogers, Rachel (David) Walker, and Rebekah (Luke) Alston; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Interment will follow at Vista Verde Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Albuquerque Christian Children's Home. Please visit our online guestbook for Beatrice at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 7, 2020
