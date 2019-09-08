Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice M. Aragon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beatrice M. Aragon







Beatrice (Bea) Gurule Aragon (forever 29) a lifetime resident of Alameda, passed away August 31, 2019 after a short illness with her family at her side. Bea was preceded in death by her husband Rojerio, her son Michael Aragon and her parents Cresenciano and Merlinda Gurule and also four siblings who preceded her, sisters Sylvia Garcia, Frances Sanchez, Sadie Whitaker and brother Alfonso Gurule. She is survived by her daughters Merlinda Gallegos, Esther M. Maestas and spouse Walter, three grandchildren; Michael Aragon, Roger Gallegos and spouse Samantha and Christopher Gallegos. Also, three great grandchildren; Devin and Michaela Aragon and Elena Gallegos. Her sister Florence Archibeque, her sisters-in-law Juanita Gurule and Rose Diaz, her brothers-in-law Bernard and Lucy Aragon, Orlando and Rose Aragon, Raymond and Goretti Aragon, Jody and Diane Aragon, Manuel and Maryann Aragon. As well as many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bea had a passion for shopping and was on a first name basis with almost every sales clerk at Macy's, Dillard's and JCPenney's. She retired from Sun Country Industries and went on to work for State Farm Insurance. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bea was a devoted Catholic.



A rosary will be at 8:00 am September 12, 2019 followed by the mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 am at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. Interment will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later time.



Beatrice M. AragonBeatrice (Bea) Gurule Aragon (forever 29) a lifetime resident of Alameda, passed away August 31, 2019 after a short illness with her family at her side. Bea was preceded in death by her husband Rojerio, her son Michael Aragon and her parents Cresenciano and Merlinda Gurule and also four siblings who preceded her, sisters Sylvia Garcia, Frances Sanchez, Sadie Whitaker and brother Alfonso Gurule. She is survived by her daughters Merlinda Gallegos, Esther M. Maestas and spouse Walter, three grandchildren; Michael Aragon, Roger Gallegos and spouse Samantha and Christopher Gallegos. Also, three great grandchildren; Devin and Michaela Aragon and Elena Gallegos. Her sister Florence Archibeque, her sisters-in-law Juanita Gurule and Rose Diaz, her brothers-in-law Bernard and Lucy Aragon, Orlando and Rose Aragon, Raymond and Goretti Aragon, Jody and Diane Aragon, Manuel and Maryann Aragon. As well as many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bea had a passion for shopping and was on a first name basis with almost every sales clerk at Macy's, Dillard's and JCPenney's. She retired from Sun Country Industries and went on to work for State Farm Insurance. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bea was a devoted Catholic.A rosary will be at 8:00 am September 12, 2019 followed by the mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 am at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. Interment will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later time. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close