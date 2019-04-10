Beatrice Marie Nevares







Beatrice Marie Nevares went to be with our Lord on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the age of 81. She was born in Santa Fe, NM on April 2, 1938. She was a humanitarian and worked with the homeless and needy for 25 years. She gave with a loving heart with no thought for herself. She will be greatly missed.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Miguel and Patricia Nevares; brother, Mike Nevares; sisters, Trinnie Martin and Patsy Perea. She is survived by her sister, Anna Romero; children, Angela Reynolds and husband, Rodney, Stephanie Gallegos and husband, Fernando; father, Anthony Romero; son-in-law, Alex Correa; grandchildren, Andrea Gebin and husband, Michael, Samantha Gollihugh and husband, Colter, Danielle Gabaldon and husband, Mark, and Marissa Gallegos; great-grandchildren, Maya Gollihugh, Ella Gollihugh, Andrew Gebin and Addie Gabaldon. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



A Rosary will be recited Friday, April 12, 2019, 11:30 a.m., followed by the Funeral Mass, 12:00 p.m., at the Shrine of St. Bernadette, 11509 Indian School Rd. NE. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Beatrice at



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 10, 2019