Beatriz Ester de ObaldÃ­a MitchellBeatriz Ester de ObaldÃ­a Mitchell, beloved wife of Philip Mitchell, mother of Benjamin (Andrea Plaza) and Pablo Mitchell (Beth McLaughlin), and daughter of Domingo and Ester MarÃ­a de ObaldÃ­a, passed away peacefully on the morning of November 4, 2020 in Oberlin, Ohio. Beatriz ("Bati") was born in David, Panama on June 5, 1942 and moved to Los Angeles, California as a child.She graduated from UCLA in 1965 and, while teaching Spanish to Peace Corps volunteers, met her future husband Philip in 1964. After their marriage in 1966, the couple moved to Michigan, where their two children were born and Beatriz began her career as a social worker at Cristo Rey Community Center in Lansing, which energized her lifelong commitment to advancing social justice for underserved communities. She earned a Masters degree in Counseling in 1976. In 1979, the family moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where Beatriz emerged as a leading disability rights advocate.She worked at the Association for Retarded Citizens and Protection and Advocacy, Inc, and was instrumental in the successful Jackson v Los Lunas (1987) lawsuit that forced New Mexico to improve conditions at state institutions for people with severe developmental disabilities. She was a political appointee in the Clinton administration and served as a Special Assistant in the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services at the US Department of Education from 1994 to 2001.She found meaning and happiness from her family and friends, swimming in the ocean, reading good books, listening to music, especially classical music, dancing to Panamanian music, going to movies, dining out, and gardening.Beatriz was preceded in death by her parents, her much loved in-laws Herman and Marianne Mitchell, and her brothers, Mingo, Mario, Gustavo, and RaÃºl de ObaldÃ­a. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Estella Gallegos Mitchell, Ruby Mitchell, and Tayo McLaughlin, twin sister Ester Butkevich, and many, many other devoted family and friends. In place of flowers or gifts, please send donations to Encuentro Nuevo Mexicoor the New Mexico Philharmonic