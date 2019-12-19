Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Becky L. Yeomans. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Becky L. Yeomans (Bozone), 61, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was born in Albuquerque and attended Sandia High School and The University of New Mexico and then began her career in banking, training and financial management, before retiring in 2009 after 30 years. She was married to her husband Paul for 26 years and raised two sons, Aidan and Griffin, and spent many hours watching both her sons and husband play soccer. Besides her family, her biggest passion was photography. That love affair (addiction some say) started in high school and held strong for 40+ years. As a breast cancer survivor six years ago, she found the most important things in life are family, friends, and positivity.



Becky never met anyone who wasn't instantly accepted and loved by her. The deep and intense love she had for her family and friends was extraordinary, and her compassion was unmatched. She always made anyone who walked through her door feel like they were the most important person in the room. A greeting from Becky included a big bear hug and a welcoming smile. She was also an advocate for the homeless, the less fortunate, and any misplaced or abandoned animal. Once she found an old large dog named Osa. Without questioning the possible hurdles ahead, Becky opened up her home and provided a loving place to live out the few years Osa had left. Not many people would take in an aging animal with all the potential heartbreak, but that was our Becky.



Becky's greatest love was the bright-eyed beauty, her granddaughter, Brooklynn. The amount of joy that this little firecracker brought into her life was immense. They spent hours building the strongest bond as a grandmother, a role in which she relished, and which came naturally.



Becky is survived by her husband, Paul; sons, Griffin Yeomans, Aidan Yeomans and Cheri; granddaughter, Brooklynn Yeomans; father, Jesse Bozone; brothers-in-law, Richard Yeomans and Nancy, Bruce Yeomans and April; niece, Emily and Michael Franco; nephews, Art and David Yeomans; and her bonus son, Brett Fenton. Becky is preceded in death by her son, Ryan Yeomans; mother, Janice Bozone; and sister, Lisa Bozone.



Memorial Services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made to www:lapdogrescue.org in memory of Becky. Please visit our online guestbook for Becky at



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 19, 2019

