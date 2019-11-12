Belda F. Casaus

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Belda F. Casaus.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM
87114
(505)-898-3160
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Church of Latter Day Saints (Relief Society Room)
275 Avenida de Bernalillo
Bernalillo, NM
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Church of Latter Day Saints (Relief Society Room)
275 Avenida de Bernalillo
Bernalillo, NM
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Belda F. Casaus





Belda F. Casaus, age 81, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Relief Society Room at the Church of Latter Day Saints, 275 Avenida de Bernalillo, Bernalillo, NM 87004, where Funeral Services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m.

Those who wish to express their condolences please visit our website.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.