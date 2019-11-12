Belda F. Casaus
Belda F. Casaus, age 81, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Relief Society Room at the Church of Latter Day Saints, 275 Avenida de Bernalillo, Bernalillo, NM 87004, where Funeral Services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m.
Those who wish to express their condolences please visit our website.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 12, 2019