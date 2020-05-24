Belen Valendez



01/25/1943



05/16/2020







In loving memory of Belen (Bebe or B.B.) age 77 passed on May 16th, 2020 suddenly, due to a battle of illness. She was in pain, but never complained and lived her life to the fullest. Belen left this world to be with our lord and she is now a special angel. She was loved by her family and resided with her brother Charles (Chaz) for the past 15 years. Bebe (B.B.) was the type of person that found good in everyone she met. She enjoyed bingo, spending time with her family, reading, and crafts. Her family and brother are missing her so deeply that she will always be in our hearts. Belen was a loving mother and sister. We remember her kind heart, patience, and willingness to help others. In the moment of sorrow we request that you pray for Bebe (B.B.) and her family at this time of need. She is preceded in death by Charley Cadena (father), Lucinda (Barela) Cadena (Mother), Henry Cadena (Brother), and Vangie Cadena (sister-in-law). She is survived by her children, Clarita Chambers (Jeff), Carmen Calderon, Johnny Trujillo (Catalina), Randy Trujillo (Tammy), and brother Charles (Chaz) Cadena. She has 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one niece, two nephews, and 2 great nephews. To reiterate our sentiment, our sorrow is deep and it will never be the same without her. She was an integral part of our lives and is now resting in peace as our special angel.







You will always be in our hearts, with much love.





