Bemmy Clois Tolbert
Bemmy Clois Tolbert, Lifelong resident of Albuquerque, passed away on Saturday 5/18/19, he was 75 years old. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother & friend. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, a stepson & stepdaughter, 8 grandchildren & a brother.
After 28 years he retired from AT&T and enjoyed his leisure time playing golf. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday 5/22/19 at the Riverside Chapel at 2:00pm, with a small reception following.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 21, 2019