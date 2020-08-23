Ben D. AbeytaBen D. Abeyta, born on December 16, 1935, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 84. He is survived by wife JoAnn Abeyta, children David (Josie), Patrick (Marisol), Stephanie (Santiago), and Sean (Marie). He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was a special man whose presences was always bright and sincere. Our memories of him will continue to make us smile and we will always be inspired by his goodness. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday August 26, 2020, 11:00 am at San Felipe Catholic Church, (Mask Must Be Worn. Service will be streamed on the church Website). To view information or leave a condolence, please visit