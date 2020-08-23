1/1
Ben D. Abeyta
1935 - 2020

Ben D. Abeyta



Ben D. Abeyta, born on December 16, 1935, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 84. He is survived by wife JoAnn Abeyta, children David (Josie), Patrick (Marisol), Stephanie (Santiago), and Sean (Marie). He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was a special man whose presences was always bright and sincere. Our memories of him will continue to make us smile and we will always be inspired by his goodness. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday August 26, 2020, 11:00 am at San Felipe Catholic Church, (Mask Must Be Worn. Service will be streamed on the church Website). To view information or leave a condolence, please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
San Felipe Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Strong-Thorne
1100 Coal Ave Se
Albuquerque, NM 87106
(505) 842-8800
