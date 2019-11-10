Ben E. Harris

Ben E. Harris

March 29, 1937 â€" November 4, 2019



Ben passed away peacefully at home in the care of his beloved wife, Sandra Harris, and daughter Ruth Harris. He was a much loved and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. Born in Ponder, TX, of Robert and Alpha Harris, he was the youngest of 6 children. Ben has 3 lovely daughters (Ruth, Shari and Vicki), 9 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.

Ben was married to Sandra for 61 years. He was a long time, faithful member of Sombra Del Monte Christian Church, the Rio Grande Mustang and Tbird automobile clubs. He enjoyed going to the lake, fishing, drowning worms and traveling. From a farm boy, to a city boy, he bought his first car at 13 years old; joined the Air Force Reserves; got his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering; and became a sales manager for Racal Recorders in the aerospace industry.

Ben will be greatly missed. A private family memorial will be held soon.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
