Ben E. Harris



March 29, 1937 â€" November 4, 2019







Ben passed away peacefully at home in the care of his beloved wife, Sandra Harris, and daughter Ruth Harris. He was a much loved and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. Born in Ponder, TX, of Robert and Alpha Harris, he was the youngest of 6 children. Ben has 3 lovely daughters (Ruth, Shari and Vicki), 9 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.



Ben was married to Sandra for 61 years. He was a long time, faithful member of Sombra Del Monte Christian Church, the Rio Grande Mustang and Tbird automobile clubs. He enjoyed going to the lake, fishing, drowning worms and traveling. From a farm boy, to a city boy, he bought his first car at 13 years old; joined the Air Force Reserves; got his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering; and became a sales manager for Racal Recorders in the aerospace industry.



Ben will be greatly missed. A private family memorial will be held soon.



