Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ben Moffett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ben L. Moffett


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ben L. Moffett Obituary
Ben L. Moffett



Ben L. Moffett has passed away at age 79 on Monday, August 19, 2019 at his home in Bosque Farms, NM. Moffett was a longtime sports writer for the Albuquerque Journal, news reporter, National Park Service public affairs officer, and freelance writer over most of his later working years. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lesta Davidson Moffett; his three children, Bret Moffett, Marc Moffett, and Pamela

Moffett; and seven grandchildren.

Moffett was born Thursday, September 7, 1939, a half mile south of San Antonio, NM in a three-room home built of adobe by father and mother, John B. and Regina Moffett, and several children who had matriculated to New Mexico from Louisiana and Arkansas long before he was born.

Moffett spent most of his life in New Mexico, with a long stay in Albuquerque, where he attended Ernie Pyle Jr. High, Albuquerque High, and the University of New Mexico. At UNM he earned BA and MA degrees in journalism and communication, while

working as a sportswriter, sports editor, and state editor, at the Albuquerque Journal. As a student of language, he challenged himself to study and learn Spanish; he loved being fluent and conversing in his second language. He then went on to a successful career with the National Park Service that spanned 23 years and two distinct offices in Santa Fe, NM, and Denver, CO. During that tenure, he was responsible for informing the public about the 1988 Yellowstone fires and the wolf reintroduction mission, to name a few. During his retirement, he worked tirelessly to write a book on the history of basketball in New Mexico, a labor of love as sports, particularly high school sports, were always close to his heart.

An avid gardener and bird watcher, he enjoyed all time spent in his yard and the out of doors. He could name birds and wildflowers by the dozens. He was an active person, who enjoyed sports himself,

playing a mean game of softball or racquetball or

basketball, always a competitor. One could find him just as easily pitching

horseshoes or casting a rod from a placid lake bank.

He will be sorely missed for his wry sense of humor, his support for the underdog, his wealth of

knowledge on so many subjects, and his care for his family. May you rest in peace, Dad. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" University. Please visit our online guestbook for Ben at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ben's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
Download Now