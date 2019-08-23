|
Ben L. Moffett
Ben L. Moffett has passed away at age 79 on Monday, August 19, 2019 at his home in Bosque Farms, NM. Moffett was a longtime sports writer for the Albuquerque Journal, news reporter, National Park Service public affairs officer, and freelance writer over most of his later working years. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lesta Davidson Moffett; his three children, Bret Moffett, Marc Moffett, and Pamela
Moffett; and seven grandchildren.
Moffett was born Thursday, September 7, 1939, a half mile south of San Antonio, NM in a three-room home built of adobe by father and mother, John B. and Regina Moffett, and several children who had matriculated to New Mexico from Louisiana and Arkansas long before he was born.
Moffett spent most of his life in New Mexico, with a long stay in Albuquerque, where he attended Ernie Pyle Jr. High, Albuquerque High, and the University of New Mexico. At UNM he earned BA and MA degrees in journalism and communication, while
working as a sportswriter, sports editor, and state editor, at the Albuquerque Journal. As a student of language, he challenged himself to study and learn Spanish; he loved being fluent and conversing in his second language. He then went on to a successful career with the National Park Service that spanned 23 years and two distinct offices in Santa Fe, NM, and Denver, CO. During that tenure, he was responsible for informing the public about the 1988 Yellowstone fires and the wolf reintroduction mission, to name a few. During his retirement, he worked tirelessly to write a book on the history of basketball in New Mexico, a labor of love as sports, particularly high school sports, were always close to his heart.
An avid gardener and bird watcher, he enjoyed all time spent in his yard and the out of doors. He could name birds and wildflowers by the dozens. He was an active person, who enjoyed sports himself,
playing a mean game of softball or racquetball or
basketball, always a competitor. One could find him just as easily pitching
horseshoes or casting a rod from a placid lake bank.
He will be sorely missed for his wry sense of humor, his support for the underdog, his wealth of
knowledge on so many subjects, and his care for his family. May you rest in peace, Dad. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" University. Please visit our online guestbook for Ben at
