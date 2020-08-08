Benita Garcia

Benita "Bennie" GarciaBenita "Bennie" Garcia, age 86, resident of Los Lentes, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020. Benita was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, nana (grandmother), great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. Benita was a beautiful soul who enjoyed making homemade jelly, singing in the church choir, gardening, writing stories and making lovely quilts. She also delighted in the beauty of newborn babies and above all cherished her children and grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents Nicholas and Candelaria Montoya; husband of 55 years, Henry G. Garcia; son, Larry Garcia; baby daughter, Dolores Garcia; grandson, Larry Aaron Garcia.Benita is survived by her loving children, Edna Barela and husband Lawrence, Fred Garcia and Rosalie, Ronnie Garcia, Marietta "Deana" Brock and husband Jeff, Nick Garcia and wife Elaine, Pat Erenberg and husband Stuart; and daughter-in-law Marilyn Garcia. She was also blessed with many grandchildren, Joslyn Garcia, Mabel Chavez, James Barela, Amy Barela, Joey Barela and wife Tabitha, Brian Barela and wife Victoria, Nash Garcia and wife Candace, Isaac Garcia, Nickole Garcia, Kurtis Frasier, Daniel Garcia, Jonathan Briggs and wife Josephine, Jeffrey Brock, Joshua Brock, Carlos Garcia and wife Sabryna, Vanessa Alvarado (Garcia) and husband Gilbert, Angelo Zamora and Sarina Zamora; 23 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.Visitations will be Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary, 9420 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114. A Rosary will be recited Monday, August 10, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at San Clemente Catholic Church, 244 Luna Ave. SE, LosLunas, NM 87031, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Los Lentes Cemetery. Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers will be her loving grandsons. Masks are required.The family is eternally grateful for the love and compassion the hospice staff showed their Mother during this time.Those who wish toexpress their condolences, please visit