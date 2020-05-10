Benito Garcia
1937 - 2020
Benito Garcia



Benito Garcia, 82, beloved husband, was called to his eternal resting place on Monday, May 4, 2020. He entered this world on Thursday, May 20, 1937, in Las Vegas, NM, born to Tomas and Simona Garcia. Benito was preceded in death by his son, Michael Garcia. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Garcia; his three daughters, Kathy (Richard) Maddux of Portales, Teresa (Carlos) Lopez, and Jennifer Garcia both of Albuquerque; his six grandchildren, whom he loved very much, Carlos and Elizabeth Lopez, Bridget Maddux and Ethan, Tessa and Elijah Garcia; and his sister, Tina (Joe) Sandoval of Pueblo, CO.

Benito served in the United States Marine Corp from 1954 to 1974 and was a Vietnam Veteran. Benito and Charlotte were married on August 26, 1961 and were married for 58 years. After retiring from the USMC, Benito went to work for the US Postal Service, working there for twenty years before retirement. Benito enjoyed accompanying his wife to the casinos and watching old westerns. Benito was laid to rest at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Benito at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.
