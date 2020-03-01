|
Benito "Benny" Juarez Jr.
Benito "Benny" Juarez Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the age of 86. Benny was born in Albuquerque, NM on August 21, 1933 to Benito and Chonita (Gonzales) Juarez. He graduated from Northern NM Normal High School in El Rito, NM in 1952. In 1953 he joined the U.S. Army where he served in the 11th Airborne and the 82nd Airborne. In 1957 he married Rosalie Lujan. Together they raised three children, Paul, Barbara and Carla. While raising a family and sometimes working two jobs, Benny attended the College of St. Joseph on the Rio Grande, Our Lady of the Lake College, University of New Mexico, Oregon State University and Harvard University where he obtained his last master's degree in 1986. He worked hard, always for the benefit of his wife and family. In recent years, the only thing that hurt him more than his constant pain was not being able to help like he wanted to.
Benny was preceded in death by his father, Benito; his mother, Chonita; and his brothers Andrew and Lupe Juarez. He is survived by his wife, Rosalie; his son, Paul Juarez and wife, Shirley; his daughters, Barbara and Carla Juarez; his granddaughter, Katharine and husband, Francisco Marquez; his grandsons, Andrew and Daniel Juarez, Dylan Findley, Jeffrey Martinez, and James and Julian Barros; and his great-grandchildren, Bella and Parker Findley and Calvin Benito Juarez.
Rosary will be recited Monday, March 2, 2020, 5:00 p.m., at FRENCH - Wyoming. Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 5311 Phoenix Ave. NE in Albuquerque. Please visit our online guestbook for Benny at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 1, 2020