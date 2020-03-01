Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
5311 Phoenix Ave. NE
Albuquerque, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benito Juarez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benito Juarez Jr.


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benito Juarez Jr. Obituary
Benito "Benny" Juarez Jr.



Benito "Benny" Juarez Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the age of 86. Benny was born in Albuquerque, NM on August 21, 1933 to Benito and Chonita (Gonzales) Juarez. He graduated from Northern NM Normal High School in El Rito, NM in 1952. In 1953 he joined the U.S. Army where he served in the 11th Airborne and the 82nd Airborne. In 1957 he married Rosalie Lujan. Together they raised three children, Paul, Barbara and Carla. While raising a family and sometimes working two jobs, Benny attended the College of St. Joseph on the Rio Grande, Our Lady of the Lake College, University of New Mexico, Oregon State University and Harvard University where he obtained his last master's degree in 1986. He worked hard, always for the benefit of his wife and family. In recent years, the only thing that hurt him more than his constant pain was not being able to help like he wanted to.

Benny was preceded in death by his father, Benito; his mother, Chonita; and his brothers Andrew and Lupe Juarez. He is survived by his wife, Rosalie; his son, Paul Juarez and wife, Shirley; his daughters, Barbara and Carla Juarez; his granddaughter, Katharine and husband, Francisco Marquez; his grandsons, Andrew and Daniel Juarez, Dylan Findley, Jeffrey Martinez, and James and Julian Barros; and his great-grandchildren, Bella and Parker Findley and Calvin Benito Juarez.

Rosary will be recited Monday, March 2, 2020, 5:00 p.m., at FRENCH - Wyoming. Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 5311 Phoenix Ave. NE in Albuquerque. Please visit our online guestbook for Benny at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benito's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Wyoming
Download Now