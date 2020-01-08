Benito "Ben" Prieto
7/31/1944 ~
1/3/2020
Ben Prieto, age 75, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully, Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born in Van Horn, TX, raised in Roswell, NM and was currently a resident of Albuquerque, NM. Ben worked for the Credit Bureau of Albuquerque, then for Sandia Labs, and Career Services for the Disabled.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Natividad Prieto; his brothers, Ruben, Joe and Albert Prieto, and his sister, Annie Garcia.
Ben is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Carmen Prieto; his children, Armando Prieto and Sonia Cruz; his precious grandchildren, Aiden and Ahjah Cruz; his brother, Manny (Mary Ann) Prieto; and other relatives and friends. Ben will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at San Ignacio Catholic Church, 1300 Walter St.,NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102, where a Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at the Martinez Cemetery in Martinez, NM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 8, 2020