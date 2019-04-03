Benjamin (Ben) Blackmon
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Blackmon.
Ben Blackmon unexpectedly passed away on March 28, 2019 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. A memorial service will be held on April 5, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. under the direction of Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001. Parents contact numbers, Randy, 903-575-7524, Ginger, 903-767-7103. A full obituary posted in the Las Cruces Sun News.
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit
www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 3, 2019