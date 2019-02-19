Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Bennie Pena



Benito (Bennie) Pena, 94, beloved father and grandfather, died peacefully on Friday, February 15 at his home in Rio Rancho following a brief illness. Bennie was born in San Mateo, New Mexico in 1924 and was the oldest of seven surviving children in the ranching family of Pablo and Pablita Pena. After graduating in 1942 from Grants High School he enlisted with the US Naval Construction Battalions, better known as the Seabees, and served in the South Pacific during



1502 Sara Rd SE

Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 19, 2019

