Benny "Benito" Sena, 90, beloved and devoted



husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, was called home to the Lord on February 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



He is survived by his wife Carola of 35 years, three children and three step-children: David (Jackie) Sena, Bernadette Sena, Ben (Arminka) Sena, Michael (Gaby) Bonnet, Susan (Dave) Duck,



Monica (A.J.) Wessel, and 14 grandchildren: Sarina, Shayna, Vanessa, Adam, Willie, Alex, Michi, Alexis, Dylan, AmÃ©lie, Arman, Erik, Simon, and CÃ©dric; great-grandchildren: Liam, Grayson, and Ellie; and many family members and friends.



He was predeceased by his first wife Maria Eleanor (Valerio) and son, Thomas (Stephanie) Sena. Benny was born in Watrous, New Mexico, the eldest of 12 children, and grew up in Las Animas, Colorado.



He served in the U.S. Navy and worked at the Ft. Lyon Veterans Administration Medical Center (Colorado) until his retirement after 39 years in 1983.



He was an accomplished musician and a respected member of the community of Las Animas, Colorado, including chairman of many committees, and one of the first Hispanic City Councilors. Benny moved to Albuquerque in 1985, and added careers of santero and tinsmith. He was a faithful member of the Spanish Choir at the Church of the Risen Savior. He played guitar in church and for many community and private celebrations.



Benny and Carola traveled within the U.S. and Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America, quickly at ease anywhere in the world. He shared his experiences and talents with family and friends, as well as through exhibits and teaching classes at senior centers and schools. Benny was always kind and generous, and his life was grounded in faith and family, music and art. He leaves us with precious memories, and will live in our hearts forever.



His Life Celebration will begin with a memorial mass celebrated at the Church of the Risen Savior Catholic Church- date and time will be announced at a later date. Interment will take place in Las Animas, Colorado at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .



Please visit Benny's online guestbook at



www.SalazarFunerals.com.



