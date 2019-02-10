Berlin Baldonado
Berlin was called to be with Our Lord on Sunday, January 27th. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was born in San Patricio, N.M., lived in Albuquerque, and Meadow Lake. He served in the Army and was stationed in Panama.
He was preceded in death by parents; Lorenzo and
Josephine, brother; Jimmy, son Berlin Jr.; and sister Clydia. He is survived by his son; Raymond, brothers and sisters; Helen, Bennie, Eugene, Raymond, Fida and Lorenzo Jr. and many friends, grandkids, cousins, nieces and nephews in Belen, Los Lunas and Albuquerque.
He will be laid to rest at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 13th, 2019 at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 10, 2019