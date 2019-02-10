Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Berlin Baldonado. View Sign

Berlin Baldonado











Berlin was called to be with Our Lord on Sunday, January 27th. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was born in San Patricio, N.M., lived in Albuquerque, and Meadow Lake. He served in the Army and was stationed in Panama.



He was preceded in death by parents; Lorenzo and



Josephine, brother; Jimmy, son Berlin Jr.; and sister Clydia. He is survived by his son; Raymond, brothers and sisters; Helen, Bennie, Eugene, Raymond, Fida and Lorenzo Jr. and many friends, grandkids, cousins, nieces and nephews in Belen, Los Lunas and Albuquerque.



He will be laid to rest at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 13th, 2019 at Santa Fe National Cemetery.



Berlin BaldonadoBerlin was called to be with Our Lord on Sunday, January 27th. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was born in San Patricio, N.M., lived in Albuquerque, and Meadow Lake. He served in the Army and was stationed in Panama.He was preceded in death by parents; Lorenzo andJosephine, brother; Jimmy, son Berlin Jr.; and sister Clydia. He is survived by his son; Raymond, brothers and sisters; Helen, Bennie, Eugene, Raymond, Fida and Lorenzo Jr. and many friends, grandkids, cousins, nieces and nephews in Belen, Los Lunas and Albuquerque.He will be laid to rest at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 13th, 2019 at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close