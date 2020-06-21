Bernadette A. Chacon











Bernadette Ann Chacon Nelson, 62, of Albuquerque, NM, was called to her eternal resting place on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Bernadette was born to State Senator Matias L. Chacon and Teresa M. Chacon on November 01, 1957 in Espanola, NM. After graduating in 1975, she studied psychology at UNM. She was a member of the Soroptimists. As a registered Cosmetologist, Berna served her community for 43 years. She gave a new meaning to the word "neighborly." Berna's generosity was



unparalled.



She is survived by her husband, Gary Nelson; brother Ronald Chacon and his wife Francisca Itodo Chacon; brother Michael Chacon; four nieces, one nephew, three great nieces; four great nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her brothers Matthew and Donald.



A Rosary will be held at Our Lady of Fatima, 4020 Lomas Blvd. NE, at 6pm on Thursday, 7/9. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.





