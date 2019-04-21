Bernadine Bowling







Bernadine Bowling, of Albuquerque, passed on to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Bernadine is survived by four children; Lydia Sue Moorhead, Carl, Mel, and Mike Bowling; grandchildren, Eric



Moorhead and Scott



Moorhead; great-grandchildren, Danica, Trent,



Anaiya, and Breileigh



Moorhead; brother, John Milton and wife, Tina. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve C. Bowling. Bernadine was born on May 18, 1930, to father Otto W. Milton and Lydia Emma Turner in Albuquerque. She graduated from Albuquerque High then went on to graduate from The University of New Mexico with honors and a degree in Education which she put to use as an elementary school teacher. Bernadine and husband, Steve C. Bowling, a member of the United States Air Force, were stationed at bases around the world including Biloxi Mississippi, Michigan, and Okinawa, before returning to New Mexico. She enjoyed working with her hands and crafting with materials of all kinds. She was known for her quilting, needlepoint, and seamstress talent, just to name a few. Bernadine was an avid reader and faithful member of Highland Baptist Church. After retiring, she continued to contribute to society by giving of her crafts and monetary donations to multiple charitable organizations in New Mexico and beyond. Services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, at 10:00 a.m. at the Chester T. French Mausoleum Chapel at Sunset Memorial Park, 924



Menaul Blvd NE.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may



be made to the Veterans



Hospital Albuquerque,



www.albuquerque.va.gov or The Rock at Noonday homeless ministry,



www.therockabq.com. Please visit our online guestbook for Bernadine Bowling at



www.therockabq.com. Please visit our online guestbook for Bernadine Bowling at www.FrenchFunerals.com.