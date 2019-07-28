Bernadine M. Whitmore

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernadine M. Whitmore.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bernadine M. Whitmore



Bernadine M.

Whitmore of

Albuquerque NM

passed away July 23rd,2019 in Palm Coast FL. She

spent her last 6

months very

happy and

peaceful with her son Brian and his

family in Florida. Bernie was born October 30, 1931

in Rathfarnham, Ireland to the late Francis and Alice Duffy. At the age of 27 she immigrated to the United States and settled in Albuquerque where she worked and retired at the University of New Mexico. Bernie was a Devout Catholic that attended mass daily and

filled her life with God and

volunteer work, always giving to the less fortunate. She was truly an amazing

woman and mother. She

was preceded in death by her husband Victor Whitmore,

daughter Angela

Chavez, brother

Brenden Duffy;

survivors in-

clude, sons Brian and wife Katina

Chavez, Ron

Chavez his

significant other

(Doreen) Trotz;

grandchildren

Yanira Montaldo, Valeska and Zarek Chavez, Fiona Trotz, Angel Swansinger, brother Frank "Chesco" Duffy.

Bernie will be deeply missed by family and friends in Ireland and here.

A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated on August 31st, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church 4020

Lomas Blvd NE, ABQ, NM 87110. Rosary will be

recited at 9:30 a.m., with

funeral mass celebrated at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 28 to Aug. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.