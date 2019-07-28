Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernadine M. Whitmore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bernadine M. Whitmore







Bernadine M.



Whitmore of



Albuquerque NM



passed away July 23rd,2019 in Palm Coast FL. She



spent her last 6



months very



happy and



peaceful with her son Brian and his



family in Florida. Bernie was born October 30, 1931



in Rathfarnham, Ireland to the late Francis and Alice Duffy. At the age of 27 she immigrated to the United States and settled in Albuquerque where she worked and retired at the University of New Mexico. Bernie was a Devout Catholic that attended mass daily and



filled her life with God and



volunteer work, always giving to the less fortunate. She was truly an amazing



woman and mother. She



was preceded in death by her husband Victor Whitmore,



daughter Angela



Chavez, brother



Brenden Duffy;



survivors in-



clude, sons Brian and wife Katina



Chavez, Ron



Chavez his



significant other



(Doreen) Trotz;



grandchildren



Yanira Montaldo, Valeska and Zarek Chavez, Fiona Trotz, Angel Swansinger, brother Frank "Chesco" Duffy.



Bernie will be deeply missed by family and friends in Ireland and here.



A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated on August 31st, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church 4020



Lomas Blvd NE, ABQ, NM 87110. Rosary will be



recited at 9:30 a.m., with



funeral mass celebrated at 10:00 a.m.



Bernadine M. WhitmoreBernadine M.Whitmore ofAlbuquerque NMpassed away July 23rd,2019 in Palm Coast FL. Shespent her last 6months veryhappy andpeaceful with her son Brian and hisfamily in Florida. Bernie was born October 30, 1931in Rathfarnham, Ireland to the late Francis and Alice Duffy. At the age of 27 she immigrated to the United States and settled in Albuquerque where she worked and retired at the University of New Mexico. Bernie was a Devout Catholic that attended mass daily andfilled her life with God andvolunteer work, always giving to the less fortunate. She was truly an amazingwoman and mother. Shewas preceded in death by her husband Victor Whitmore,daughter AngelaChavez, brotherBrenden Duffy;survivors in-clude, sons Brian and wife KatinaChavez, RonChavez hissignificant other(Doreen) Trotz;grandchildrenYanira Montaldo, Valeska and Zarek Chavez, Fiona Trotz, Angel Swansinger, brother Frank "Chesco" Duffy.Bernie will be deeply missed by family and friends in Ireland and here.A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated on August 31st, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church 4020Lomas Blvd NE, ABQ, NM 87110. Rosary will berecited at 9:30 a.m., withfuneral mass celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 28 to Aug. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close