Bernadine M. Whitmore
Bernadine M.
Whitmore of
Albuquerque NM
passed away July 23rd,2019 in Palm Coast FL. She
spent her last 6
months very
happy and
peaceful with her son Brian and his
family in Florida. Bernie was born October 30, 1931
in Rathfarnham, Ireland to the late Francis and Alice Duffy. At the age of 27 she immigrated to the United States and settled in Albuquerque where she worked and retired at the University of New Mexico. Bernie was a Devout Catholic that attended mass daily and
filled her life with God and
volunteer work, always giving to the less fortunate. She was truly an amazing
woman and mother. She
was preceded in death by her husband Victor Whitmore,
daughter Angela
Chavez, brother
Brenden Duffy;
survivors in-
clude, sons Brian and wife Katina
Chavez, Ron
Chavez his
significant other
(Doreen) Trotz;
grandchildren
Yanira Montaldo, Valeska and Zarek Chavez, Fiona Trotz, Angel Swansinger, brother Frank "Chesco" Duffy.
Bernie will be deeply missed by family and friends in Ireland and here.
A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated on August 31st, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church 4020
Lomas Blvd NE, ABQ, NM 87110. Rosary will be
recited at 9:30 a.m., with
funeral mass celebrated at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 28 to Aug. 25, 2019