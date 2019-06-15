Bernard Garcia

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard Garcia.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM
87124
(505)-892-9920
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bernard "Bernie" Garcia



Bernard "Bernie" Lee Garcia Age 73, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. He was born in Denver, CO., on February 14, 1946. He

was preceded in death by his parents, Dessie and Timothy Garcia Bernard is survived by wife, Donna Garcia; daughter, Gina Luallin; son, Tim and wife Cynthia Garcia; granddaughters, Jessica Garcia, Janelle Castillo, Amanda Aguilera, Valarie Garcia and Vanessa Garcia;

grandsons, Jacob and wife

Jamie Castillo and

Joseph Mansell; great-

grandchildren, Elijah Johnson, Jazzlyn Jordan,

Zayden Beltran, Luna

Castillo and Araleia Rodriguez; 5 sisters and 1 brother. Bernard married his beloved Donna on February

28, 1967. They

were happily married for 51 years. He was an avid golfer and a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Rosary

to be recited on Monday, June 17, 2019 - 10:00AM at St. Thomas Aquinas, 1502 Sara Rd., Rio Rancho, NM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 17, 2019 - 10:30AM at St. Thomas Aquinas, 1502 Sara Rd., Rio Rancho, NM. Burial will take place following service at Vista Verde Memorial Park, 4310 Sara Rd., Rio Rancho, NM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.