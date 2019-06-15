Bernard "Bernie" Garcia
Bernard "Bernie" Lee Garcia Age 73, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. He was born in Denver, CO., on February 14, 1946. He
was preceded in death by his parents, Dessie and Timothy Garcia Bernard is survived by wife, Donna Garcia; daughter, Gina Luallin; son, Tim and wife Cynthia Garcia; granddaughters, Jessica Garcia, Janelle Castillo, Amanda Aguilera, Valarie Garcia and Vanessa Garcia;
grandsons, Jacob and wife
Jamie Castillo and
Joseph Mansell; great-
grandchildren, Elijah Johnson, Jazzlyn Jordan,
Zayden Beltran, Luna
Castillo and Araleia Rodriguez; 5 sisters and 1 brother. Bernard married his beloved Donna on February
28, 1967. They
were happily married for 51 years. He was an avid golfer and a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Rosary
to be recited on Monday, June 17, 2019 - 10:00AM at St. Thomas Aquinas, 1502 Sara Rd., Rio Rancho, NM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 17, 2019 - 10:30AM at St. Thomas Aquinas, 1502 Sara Rd., Rio Rancho, NM. Burial will take place following service at Vista Verde Memorial Park, 4310 Sara Rd., Rio Rancho, NM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 15, 2019