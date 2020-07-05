Bernard Lieberman

Bernard Vern "Lucky" Lieberman
Bernard Vern "Lucky" Lieberman, our beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away at age 95, on June 30, 2020, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was born in Detroit, Michigan to Irving and Regina Lieberman (Kupferman). Lucky was good spirited and always had a smile on his face, laughing and cracking jokes. He had the most positive outlook on life. When asked how old he was, he would say he was 80 or 90 years young and would live to 100 or even 120. Lucky was thoughtful and giving, never forgetting a birthday or holiday, and always offering to arrange for family to come visit.
Lucky was drafted into the United States Armed Forces upon graduating high school in 1943 and honorably served his country for nearly 3 years as a paratrooper and medic in the 101st Airborne Division of the US Army. He was deployed to the European Theater, where he parachuted behind enemy lines at Normandy on D-Day, while also earning several honors, including 3 Bronze Stars.
Lucky enjoyed bowling, especially in leagues, such as B'Nai Brith, horseback riding in his younger years, flying planes, dancing, and watching shows on the big screen or stage. His desire to see the world, which started during his military service, continued throughout his life. Lucky and his late wife, Goldie, traveled the globe, taking cruises and traveling to every country, except Greenland.
Lucky was active in many organizations over the years, including Jewish War Veterans, American Legion, VFW, and Disabled American Veterans, and he was a Mason and a Shriner.
Lucky was preceded in death by his wife, Goldie; father, Irving Lieberman; mother, Regina Lieberman (Kupferman); sister, Rose Joseph (Lieberman); step-daughter, Rose Debra Ostrovitz.
Lucky will be dearly missed by his children, Peggy Ann Ziegler (Lieberman) and Gary Lieberman; step-son, Barry Berlin, and wife, Adele; step-son-in-law, David Ostrovitz; grandchildren, Jason Ziegler and wife, Amy, Aaron Ziegler and partner, Phu Pham, Dale Ziegler, and wife, Stephanie, Mara Hawkins (Ziegler) and husband, Nathaniel; step-grandchildren, Romy Belton, Ari Davies and husband Emory, Shana Ostrovitz, Lenny Ostrovitz, Niki Berlin, Carey Berlin; great-grandchildren, Jacob Ziegler, Morgan Ziegler, Milo Ziegler, Lila Ziegler, Lillian Hawkins and Maxine Hawkins; and step-great-grandchildren Grant Belton, Everett Belton, Edynn Davies, and Kinley Davies.
A Graveside Service will take place Monday, July 6, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery, 700 Yale Blvd SE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jewish War Veterans of America or the American Stroke Association
, or to a charity of your choice
. We will keep Lucky in our hearts and celebrate his joy for life. Please visit our online guestbook for Lucky at www.FrenchFunerals.com