Bernard Paul "Bernie" Metzgar
Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, age 83, and lifelong resident of Albuquerque, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 2621 Vermont St. NE 87110. Please visit our online guestbook for Bernie at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.