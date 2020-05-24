Bernard Weber







On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Bernard Weber, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 83.



Bernie was born on July 2, 1936 in Milwaukee, WI to Ben and Frances (Sajdowitz) Weber. After graduating from Riverside High School, Bernie began his career with the Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company (and later Mountain Bell) where he worked for 39 years. On February 1, 1958 he married Marylyn Basgalupe and they raised five children together. Bernie, Marylyn and their children moved to Rio Rancho, NM in 1973.



Bernie was a member of the Wisconsin National Guard and was activated during the Berlin Crisis.



After retirement he volunteered with Meals-on-Wheels, Lovelace Hospital and helped with Rio Rancho elections. Bernie was a lifelong Packer fan. He enjoyed playing cards, reading and solving puzzles including crossword, Sudoku, and picture puzzles. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and especially loved telling bad jokes and puns to the groans of everyone around him.



Bernie was preceded in death by his father Ben, mother Frances, brother Gordon and sister Jean. He is survived by Marylyn, his wife of 62 years, his children Cathy Lindberg (Bill), Teri Weber, Colleen Gallegos (Steve), Rick Weber, and Lisa Brungardt (Jeff), his grandchildren Tiffanie (Julio), Melissa (Brandon), Raymond, Lourdes (Robert), Jazmine, Greg, Andy, and Eli, his great grandchildren Santos, Angelica, Cadence, Jeremiah , Miklo, and Tristian, and several nieces and nephews.







We love you and miss you Dad.







A memorial will be scheduled for a future date.





